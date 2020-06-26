All apartments in Washington
Location

1311 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Live in Luxury at Logan 13 - Welcome home to your luxury apartment at Logan 13, three year young building with magnificent views of Logan Circle and the Basilica. Wide plank wood flooring, white kitchen cabinetry with quartz counter tops, Bosch stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. Walk-in closet with customizable Elfa Closet System. 24x24 ceramic tile bathroom floor with glass wall shower. Moen chrome kitchen & bath fixtures. Unit comes with storage locker. Rent includes gas and water utilities. Building features bike storage on garage level along with spectacular rooftop with gas grill and lounge seating.

To schedule a showing, please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com

12-month minimum lease.
Tenant pays electric, cable & internet.
No Pets.
No smoking.
Parking space available for rent.
Building charges a $250.00 move-in fee.

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50 application fee.

(RLNE5439692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 have any available units?
1311 13th Street, Unit 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 have?
Some of 1311 13th Street, Unit 402's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 currently offering any rent specials?
1311 13th Street, Unit 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 pet-friendly?
No, 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 offer parking?
Yes, 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 offers parking.
Does 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 have a pool?
No, 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 does not have a pool.
Does 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 have accessible units?
No, 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 13th Street, Unit 402 does not have units with dishwashers.

