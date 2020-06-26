1311 13th Street, Unit 402

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access

Live in Luxury at Logan 13 - Welcome home to your luxury apartment at Logan 13, three year young building with magnificent views of Logan Circle and the Basilica. Wide plank wood flooring, white kitchen cabinetry with quartz counter tops, Bosch stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. Walk-in closet with customizable Elfa Closet System. 24x24 ceramic tile bathroom floor with glass wall shower. Moen chrome kitchen & bath fixtures. Unit comes with storage locker. Rent includes gas and water utilities. Building features bike storage on garage level along with spectacular rooftop with gas grill and lounge seating.



To schedule a showing, please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com



12-month minimum lease.

Tenant pays electric, cable & internet.

No Pets.

No smoking.

Parking space available for rent.

Building charges a $250.00 move-in fee.



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50 application fee.



