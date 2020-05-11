1310 33rd St Nw

Amenities

Fabulous furnished semi-detached Georgetown townhouse for rent from May 1 - August 15, 2020 (close to full period only please). Three stories. Double living room with two fireplaces and separate study area overlooking garden. Separate dining room with fireplace and French doors opening out to a beautiful private patio garden (that shares a wall with the former JFK house and is perfect for summer entertaining). Tastefully decorated with French country furniture and artworks. Lots of light and charm. Quiet. CAC, ADT security system, washer/dryer, dish washer, disposal, Sub Zero appliances, cable TVs, WIFI, outdoor grill, automatic sprinkler system for garden.

In the heart of Georgetown, just steps from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and pubic transportation. Near Volta Park with public tennis courts and swimming pool. Near IBRD, Georgetown and George Washington Universities and hospitals, State Department, and Foggy Bottom.