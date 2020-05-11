All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1310 33rd St Nw

1310 33rd Street Northwest
Location

1310 33rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Fabulous furnished semi-detached Georgetown townhouse for rent from May 1 - August 15, 2020 (close to full period only please). Three stories. Double living room with two fireplaces and separate study area overlooking garden. Separate dining room with fireplace and French doors opening out to a beautiful private patio garden (that shares a wall with the former JFK house and is perfect for summer entertaining). Tastefully decorated with French country furniture and artworks. Lots of light and charm. Quiet. CAC, ADT security system, washer/dryer, dish washer, disposal, Sub Zero appliances, cable TVs, WIFI, outdoor grill, automatic sprinkler system for garden.
In the heart of Georgetown, just steps from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and pubic transportation. Near Volta Park with public tennis courts and swimming pool. Near IBRD, Georgetown and George Washington Universities and hospitals, State Department, and Foggy Bottom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 33rd St Nw have any available units?
1310 33rd St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 33rd St Nw have?
Some of 1310 33rd St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 33rd St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1310 33rd St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 33rd St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1310 33rd St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1310 33rd St Nw offer parking?
No, 1310 33rd St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1310 33rd St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 33rd St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 33rd St Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1310 33rd St Nw has a pool.
Does 1310 33rd St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1310 33rd St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 33rd St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 33rd St Nw has units with dishwashers.

