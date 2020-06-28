1304 Holbrook St NE 3

Amenities

The Holbrook - Property Id: 148244



Beautifully renovated 4 unit boutique condo building offers a spaces 700 sq ft open floor plan with a large bedroom with 10 foot ceiling and 3 large closets. 1 full 4 piece bathroom including a 6 foot soaking tub and separate shower. Stack washer and dryer in the unit, You will enjoy entertaining in thebeautiful kitchen area with very large cabinets 6ft island and wine cooler underneath, living area has a fireplace and wall mounting tv area above, you also get an outside shared balcony space. Bonus is you inherit 3 outstanding neighbors who take great pride in ownership. Call or email for viewing or more details. $1800.00 Includes water, trash, lawn maintenance, you pay electric and gas renters insurance 1st month rent deposit 1800.00. Available 2/15/20 1304 Holbrook St. NE.

parlay3@gmail.com or call 562-307-7587.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148244

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5558622)