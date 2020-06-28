All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

1304 Holbrook St NE 3

1304 Holbrook Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Holbrook Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The Holbrook - Property Id: 148244

Beautifully renovated 4 unit boutique condo building offers a spaces 700 sq ft open floor plan with a large bedroom with 10 foot ceiling and 3 large closets. 1 full 4 piece bathroom including a 6 foot soaking tub and separate shower. Stack washer and dryer in the unit, You will enjoy entertaining in thebeautiful kitchen area with very large cabinets 6ft island and wine cooler underneath, living area has a fireplace and wall mounting tv area above, you also get an outside shared balcony space. Bonus is you inherit 3 outstanding neighbors who take great pride in ownership. Call or email for viewing or more details. $1800.00 Includes water, trash, lawn maintenance, you pay electric and gas renters insurance 1st month rent deposit 1800.00. Available 2/15/20 1304 Holbrook St. NE.
parlay3@gmail.com or call 562-307-7587.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148244
Property Id 148244

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5558622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 have any available units?
1304 Holbrook St NE 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 have?
Some of 1304 Holbrook St NE 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Holbrook St NE 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 offer parking?
No, 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 have a pool?
No, 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 have accessible units?
No, 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Holbrook St NE 3 has units with dishwashers.
