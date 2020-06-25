All apartments in Washington
1303 E St North East

1303 E St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1303 E St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pet friendly
Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you this 700 sqft English basement home located a few blocks from H St. The home consist of one bedroom, two full bathrooms, dining and living area. Kitchen consist of stainless appliances, granite countertop, cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, oven and refrigerator. Other features of the home consist of a Jacuzzi tub, central AC and Heat, private entrance and washer/dryer. The closest grocery stores are Super Pharmacy & Grocery, Safeway and Aldi. Nearby coffee shops include Maketto, Turning Natural and The Capital Candy Jar. Nearby restaurants include H Street Country Club, Chick-fil-A and Millie's Market just to name a few. Also near Kingsman Field and Lovejoy Park. At least one year term. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Small pets welcome.. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Glenn for showing @ 240-498-4477.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

