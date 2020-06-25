1303 E St North East

Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you this 700 sqft English basement home located a few blocks from H St. The home consist of one bedroom, two full bathrooms, dining and living area. Kitchen consist of stainless appliances, granite countertop, cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, oven and refrigerator. Other features of the home consist of a Jacuzzi tub, central AC and Heat, private entrance and washer/dryer. The closest grocery stores are Super Pharmacy & Grocery, Safeway and Aldi. Nearby coffee shops include Maketto, Turning Natural and The Capital Candy Jar. Nearby restaurants include H Street Country Club, Chick-fil-A and Millie's Market just to name a few. Also near Kingsman Field and Lovejoy Park. At least one year term. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Small pets welcome.. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Glenn for showing @ 240-498-4477.