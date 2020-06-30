1301 U St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge doorman 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage guest parking yoga

We are seeking a lease takeover for a large one bedroom apartment for at least 4 months. It is beautiful, freshly painted, with new appliances, and is acclaimed by every guest we have hosted. Rent for this unit (A11) is currently $2850 from the leasing office, so our price is a steal! The Ellington will offer the opportunity for further extension of the lease starting April. See photos for furniture that is available.



Enjoy this sanctuary with 10-foot ceilings, beautiful bathroom, dining and living areas, gourmet kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and the light-blasted bedroom. The apartment is a corner unit located on the 6th floor, one of the best in the complex, with windows facing both north and east, producing stunning sunrises and enlightened mornings. Despite being close to the busiest part of town, the unit is snugly located high above in the corner of the building, providing a quiet living space. The balcony is large enough for multiple people, overlooking Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights towards the North.



Located in the heart of U Street, the center of DCs cultural life. The Ellington apartments are located directly across from the U St. Metro, cornering 14th Street, a short walk to Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and Logan Circle. Numerous delectable restaurants and stylish night spots are just outside the door.



Building amenities on the ground floor include a spacious 24-hour fitness center with a full range of free weights, machines and a full yoga studio; business center; Party room; and a full-time doorman. Guest parking available in the back of the building, with long-term spots as well as storage units are available in the basement garage of the building upon request. Rooftop is landscaped with a lounge area and plenty of BBQ grilling units. The Ellington also provides Hello Alfred Virtual Concierge Services absolutely free of cost, which provides in apartment cleaning services, and concierge services such as picking up groceries, doing dry cleaning, and other services arranged through your smartphone.



The Ellington requires new residents to submit an application with them. This apartment is a steal!