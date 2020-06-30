All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1301 U St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1301 U St Nw
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 AM

1301 U St Nw

1301 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1301 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
yoga
We are seeking a lease takeover for a large one bedroom apartment for at least 4 months. It is beautiful, freshly painted, with new appliances, and is acclaimed by every guest we have hosted. Rent for this unit (A11) is currently $2850 from the leasing office, so our price is a steal! The Ellington will offer the opportunity for further extension of the lease starting April. See photos for furniture that is available.

Enjoy this sanctuary with 10-foot ceilings, beautiful bathroom, dining and living areas, gourmet kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and the light-blasted bedroom. The apartment is a corner unit located on the 6th floor, one of the best in the complex, with windows facing both north and east, producing stunning sunrises and enlightened mornings. Despite being close to the busiest part of town, the unit is snugly located high above in the corner of the building, providing a quiet living space. The balcony is large enough for multiple people, overlooking Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights towards the North.

Located in the heart of U Street, the center of DCs cultural life. The Ellington apartments are located directly across from the U St. Metro, cornering 14th Street, a short walk to Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and Logan Circle. Numerous delectable restaurants and stylish night spots are just outside the door.

Building amenities on the ground floor include a spacious 24-hour fitness center with a full range of free weights, machines and a full yoga studio; business center; Party room; and a full-time doorman. Guest parking available in the back of the building, with long-term spots as well as storage units are available in the basement garage of the building upon request. Rooftop is landscaped with a lounge area and plenty of BBQ grilling units. The Ellington also provides Hello Alfred Virtual Concierge Services absolutely free of cost, which provides in apartment cleaning services, and concierge services such as picking up groceries, doing dry cleaning, and other services arranged through your smartphone.

The Ellington requires new residents to submit an application with them. This apartment is a steal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 U St Nw have any available units?
1301 U St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 U St Nw have?
Some of 1301 U St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 U St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1301 U St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 U St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1301 U St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1301 U St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1301 U St Nw offers parking.
Does 1301 U St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 U St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 U St Nw have a pool?
No, 1301 U St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1301 U St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1301 U St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 U St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 U St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University