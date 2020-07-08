1301 Trinidad Ave NE

Amenities

Terrific Trinidad Home! - At nearly 2,500 sq. ft., this expansive recently remodeled row home is not your average rental! A welcoming front porch and spacious fenced-in yard make this corner lot pop. Upon entry, you're greeted by a bold staircase, beautiful hardwood floors, and a custom coffered ceiling. The large living area is wrapped in windows and flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen's marble island is perfect for a casual bite but the dining area has room for large-scale hosting. Pendant lamps and white cabinetry add to the modern feel. All the appliances, including a gas range, are stainless steel. A rear entry here leads to a back deck with steps down to a two-car parking pad!



Upstairs, find three bedrooms, two full baths, and the washer/dryer. One of the bedrooms has its own en-suite bathroom and all three are generously sized and include ample closet space.



Lastly, the basement has all the amenities that qualify it as an in-law suite. A separate entrance, kitchen, full bathroom, and bedroom turn this massive floor into its own apartment!



Nestled just a few blocks north of the exciting H-Street corridor, this property puts some of the best of what DC has to offer right at your fingertips. Fitness lovers have the Joseph H. Cole and Trinidad public recreation centers just around the corner, while great restaurants like Smith Commons, Toki Underground, and Red Rocks are only a short walk away. DC staples such as Union Market and Maketto are easily accessible, or pop down Florida Ave to grab coffee at Shopkeepers in the morning. For groceries, youll be able to choose between the nearby Safeway and Aldi, although the Giant and Whole Foods on H Street are also convenient! Buses run frequently down Florida and H Street, or hop on the DC streetcar - all of these options make this an easy commuting location.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and electric and may subscribe Frontpoint alarm service. Pets welcome!



