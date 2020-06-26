All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1301 H STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1301 H STREET NE
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:54 AM

1301 H STREET NE

1301 H Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1301 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
elevator
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
UPDATE: 6 MONTH LEASE TERM. OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, JULY 3RD 5-6PM. Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath penthouse condo in brand new construction condo building The Lucille. Located right on H Street, this condo features master chef kitchen with Viking Professional stove and elegant brass finishes. Filled with plenty of natural light, common area roofdeck overlooking the National Monument, and hardwood floors throughout! 6 month lease starting in July. Furniture in pictures is staging, will not convey, however the unit will be fully furnished including a TV and kitchen essentials. Cleaning service required once monthly. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 H STREET NE have any available units?
1301 H STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 H STREET NE have?
Some of 1301 H STREET NE's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 H STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1301 H STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 H STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1301 H STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1301 H STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1301 H STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1301 H STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 H STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 H STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1301 H STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1301 H STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1301 H STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 H STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 H STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University