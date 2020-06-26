1301 H STREET NE

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction elevator furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors range Property Amenities elevator new construction

UPDATE: 6 MONTH LEASE TERM. OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, JULY 3RD 5-6PM. Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath penthouse condo in brand new construction condo building The Lucille. Located right on H Street, this condo features master chef kitchen with Viking Professional stove and elegant brass finishes. Filled with plenty of natural light, common area roofdeck overlooking the National Monument, and hardwood floors throughout! 6 month lease starting in July. Furniture in pictures is staging, will not convey, however the unit will be fully furnished including a TV and kitchen essentials. Cleaning service required once monthly. No pets.