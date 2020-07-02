All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:06 PM

1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013

1301 20th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1301 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
concierge
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
pool
bbq/grill
Fantastic one bedroom condo in the heart of DC! Located at the corner of 20th St. & New Hampshire Ave., NW, this bright and contemporary condo boasts updated fixtures and details by the keen eye of the Architect landlord. New floors, kitchen and bath. Secure 24 hour front desk concierge. Unit is private with treated reflective windows. Roof deck with pool, grills, walk score 98! Steps from Metro Bus and DuPont Circle Metro. Retail, restaurants, Trader Joe's. Close to downtown, Georgetown and DuPont Circle. Can't get any more perfect than living at The Lauren in this extraordinary downtown location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 have any available units?
1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 have?
Some of 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 pet-friendly?
No, 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 offer parking?
No, 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 does not offer parking.
Does 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 have a pool?
Yes, 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 has a pool.
Does 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 have accessible units?
No, 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University