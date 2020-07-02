1301 20TH STREET NORTHWEST 1013

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool concierge bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities concierge pool bbq/grill

Fantastic one bedroom condo in the heart of DC! Located at the corner of 20th St. & New Hampshire Ave., NW, this bright and contemporary condo boasts updated fixtures and details by the keen eye of the Architect landlord. New floors, kitchen and bath. Secure 24 hour front desk concierge. Unit is private with treated reflective windows. Roof deck with pool, grills, walk score 98! Steps from Metro Bus and DuPont Circle Metro. Retail, restaurants, Trader Joe's. Close to downtown, Georgetown and DuPont Circle. Can't get any more perfect than living at The Lauren in this extraordinary downtown location!