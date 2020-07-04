All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

13 Adams Street, NW

13 Adams Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

13 Adams Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
A Blooming Bloomingdale Treasure! 3 bed 2 bath Townhouse w/1 car garage, finished bsmt with den & 2 Sunrooms - This adorable row house located in Bloomingdale and is perfect for anyone looking for a bit more space in the city.
3 bedroom 2 baths, plus 2 sunrooms, updated kitchen, and hardwood floors. Original woodwork trim. 1,428 square feet. Basement has Den/Office and own bathroom.

The large fenced backyard provides outdoor space with privacy and a 1 car garage. One dog warmly welcomed without a pet fee! Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas & Water).

Walk a few blocks to shops, restaurants, Howard University, Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's National Hospital or the VA Medical Center.

1-year minimum lease. The application fee is $75 per person. First months' rent and a security deposit equal to one months' rent due at lease signing. ALL applicants must pass a background & credit check and have a FICO credit score of at least 650.

The Townhouse is Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. www.ChatelRealEstate.com

Contact Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500-office. To arrange a showing or for more information please email CRAIG@Chatel.US

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2700090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

