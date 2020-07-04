13 Adams Street, NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

A Blooming Bloomingdale Treasure! 3 bed 2 bath Townhouse w/1 car garage, finished bsmt with den & 2 Sunrooms - This adorable row house located in Bloomingdale and is perfect for anyone looking for a bit more space in the city.

3 bedroom 2 baths, plus 2 sunrooms, updated kitchen, and hardwood floors. Original woodwork trim. 1,428 square feet. Basement has Den/Office and own bathroom.



The large fenced backyard provides outdoor space with privacy and a 1 car garage. One dog warmly welcomed without a pet fee! Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas & Water).



Walk a few blocks to shops, restaurants, Howard University, Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's National Hospital or the VA Medical Center.



1-year minimum lease. The application fee is $75 per person. First months' rent and a security deposit equal to one months' rent due at lease signing. ALL applicants must pass a background & credit check and have a FICO credit score of at least 650.



The Townhouse is Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. www.ChatelRealEstate.com



Contact Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500-office. To arrange a showing or for more information please email CRAIG@Chatel.US



No Cats Allowed



