1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest
1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest

1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1242674
Location

1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This 2 bed 3 bathroom furnished duplex condo has beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural light! The unit features a kitchen with plenty of storage, a huge walk-in closet, bathroom with modern fixtures, plus a full washer/dryer in unit! Enjoy the private patio facing the common area courtyard. 1 off street parking space included!

Amazing Southwest Waterfront location. Walking distance to metro, bus-lines, cultural attractions, local cafes and more...live in this hip location and explore the best of DC!

**UNIT COMES FURNISHED

Water and Trash Included
Parking Space Included
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest does offer parking.
Does 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
