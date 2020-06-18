1285 Delaware Avenue Southwest

Amenities
This 2 bed 3 bathroom furnished duplex condo has beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural light! The unit features a kitchen with plenty of storage, a huge walk-in closet, bathroom with modern fixtures, plus a full washer/dryer in unit! Enjoy the private patio facing the common area courtyard. 1 off street parking space included!
Amazing Southwest Waterfront location. Walking distance to metro, bus-lines, cultural attractions, local cafes and more...live in this hip location and explore the best of DC!
**UNIT COMES FURNISHED
Water and Trash Included
Parking Space Included
Contact us to schedule a showing.