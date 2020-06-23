Amenities

Elegant Semi-Attached Capitol Hill Row Home With Backyard, Private Patio, and Garage Parking! - TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: CALL or TEXT 202-759-7678



Address: 127 10th Street SE Washington, DC 20003

Market Rent: $3,300 for a 15 Month Lease OR $3,500 for a 12 Month Lease

Tenants Utilities: Tenant Pays all Utilities

Parking: One Car Garage

Pets: Yes, Case By Case

Status: Available Mid-January!



Welcome to 127 10th Street SE. This newly renovated row home has everything you want in a house. The house has two levels. The main floor has a living room area, which leads into the dining room with a brick wood burning fire place. Lastly, enjoy the summertime air with a cover back patio/yard. The master bedroom has a ton of sunlight with a plethora of closet space. Lastly, the back bedroom is connected to a back patio area where you can enjoy the beautiful DC weather!



Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms

Bathrooms: One and a Half Bath

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Kitchen: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker and Disposal, and Dishwasher

Laundry: Washer and Dryer on Second Floor

Square Footage: 1,268 Square Feet

Application Fee: $50/Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Move Fee: None

Floors: Hardwood

A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat

Closets/Storage: Massive Closet Space throughout the house

Amenities: Around the corner from Eastern Market! Enjoy strolls around the neighborhood with elegant views of Capitol Hill.



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801 Ext. 240



Leasing Agents:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557



(RLNE2443758)