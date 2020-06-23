All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

127 10th Street SE

127 10th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

127 10th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Elegant Semi-Attached Capitol Hill Row Home With Backyard, Private Patio, and Garage Parking! - TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: CALL or TEXT 202-759-7678

Address: 127 10th Street SE Washington, DC 20003
Market Rent: $3,300 for a 15 Month Lease OR $3,500 for a 12 Month Lease
Tenants Utilities: Tenant Pays all Utilities
Parking: One Car Garage
Pets: Yes, Case By Case
Status: Available Mid-January!

Welcome to 127 10th Street SE. This newly renovated row home has everything you want in a house. The house has two levels. The main floor has a living room area, which leads into the dining room with a brick wood burning fire place. Lastly, enjoy the summertime air with a cover back patio/yard. The master bedroom has a ton of sunlight with a plethora of closet space. Lastly, the back bedroom is connected to a back patio area where you can enjoy the beautiful DC weather!

Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: One and a Half Bath
Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
Kitchen: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker and Disposal, and Dishwasher
Laundry: Washer and Dryer on Second Floor
Square Footage: 1,268 Square Feet
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Move Fee: None
Floors: Hardwood
A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat
Closets/Storage: Massive Closet Space throughout the house
Amenities: Around the corner from Eastern Market! Enjoy strolls around the neighborhood with elegant views of Capitol Hill.

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801 Ext. 240

Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

(RLNE2443758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 10th Street SE have any available units?
127 10th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 10th Street SE have?
Some of 127 10th Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 10th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
127 10th Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 10th Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 10th Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 127 10th Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 127 10th Street SE does offer parking.
Does 127 10th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 10th Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 10th Street SE have a pool?
No, 127 10th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 127 10th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 127 10th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 127 10th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 10th Street SE has units with dishwashers.
