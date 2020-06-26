126 Quincy Pl NE # 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Spectacular new construction in Eckington. Brand new 20 foot wide building with 2 units. Huge 3 BR, 3 BA w/ family room on the lower 2 lvls. 1,800 sq. ft. Gourmet kit w/ granite & stainless. Luxurious baths. Generous room sizes & great closets. In-unit W/ D, hdd floors, tile floors, sound system. Parking included. Pet's negotiable. 3 blks to NY Avenue Metro and the metropolitan trail. Close to Union Market and Harris Teeter grocery store.



Tour the property:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=owVbC4GwjDf&http2=1



Photo slide show: http://vimeo.com/198250598



Tenant pays utilities. Application with references. Deposit of one month's rent. 1st month and 10% of last month's rent for move-in.

Email to arrange an appointment.