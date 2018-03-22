All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:35 PM

1255 22ND STREET NW

1255 22nd St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1255 22nd St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New apartments in the West End. Great neighborhood close to metro (red/orange/blue). Amenities include: 2 pools, rooftop deck, club room, fitness center, pet friendly with pet spa, storage, parking garage, on site 24 hour concierge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 120 spaces/unit: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 22ND STREET NW have any available units?
1255 22ND STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 22ND STREET NW have?
Some of 1255 22ND STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 22ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1255 22ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 22ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 22ND STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1255 22ND STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1255 22ND STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1255 22ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 22ND STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 22ND STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 1255 22ND STREET NW has a pool.
Does 1255 22ND STREET NW have accessible units?
Yes, 1255 22ND STREET NW has accessible units.
Does 1255 22ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 22ND STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
