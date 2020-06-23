All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1251 I STREET NE
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:23 AM

1251 I STREET NE

1251 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1251 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently reduced. H St NE and all the restaurants & bars that come with it! Cool, open layout & modern space. 1 block from Right off of H st corridor, near Union Station, Capitol Hill, NOMA & Union Market. Walk or take street car to Whole Foods and Giant Grocery on H St - new Trader Joes nearby on Florida Ave. Also enjoy the many shops & eateries at Union Market including Movie Night in the summer! Near coffee/restaurants/bars/trolley/metro. FIOS is available. Enjoy backyard w/ deck & grill. 2 BRs upstairs with en suite bath & Living Room has sofa with queen sized sofa (if taking the furnished option). Pets? Let's discuss. Recently reduced! $3,399 unfurnished or $3,499 furnished. Several of the restaurants/bars/coffee shops include - Le Grenier, Ethiopic Restaurant, Dio Wine Bar, Redrocks, Bar Elena, Copycat Co., Farmbird, Fare Well (Vegan), The Big Board, Horace and Dickie's (fried fish), The Queen Vic, Sticky Rice, The Pug, Toki Underground (Ramen House), Granville Moore's, Sally's Middle Name, Stable DC, Hill Prince, Bullfrog Bagels on H Street, Maketto, Smith Commons, Biergarten Haus, Bab Korean Fusion, Red Ginger, Indigo, H St Country Club, The Wydown at the Apollo, Frenchie~s Artisan Pastries & Desserts, Dangerously Delicious Pies and much more. All Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 I STREET NE have any available units?
1251 I STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 I STREET NE have?
Some of 1251 I STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 I STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1251 I STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 I STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 I STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 1251 I STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1251 I STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1251 I STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 I STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 I STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1251 I STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1251 I STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1251 I STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 I STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 I STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
