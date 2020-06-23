1251 I STREET NE

Amenities

Recently reduced. H St NE and all the restaurants & bars that come with it! Cool, open layout & modern space. 1 block from Right off of H st corridor, near Union Station, Capitol Hill, NOMA & Union Market. Walk or take street car to Whole Foods and Giant Grocery on H St - new Trader Joes nearby on Florida Ave. Also enjoy the many shops & eateries at Union Market including Movie Night in the summer! Near coffee/restaurants/bars/trolley/metro. FIOS is available. Enjoy backyard w/ deck & grill. 2 BRs upstairs with en suite bath & Living Room has sofa with queen sized sofa (if taking the furnished option). Pets? Let's discuss. Recently reduced! $3,399 unfurnished or $3,499 furnished. Several of the restaurants/bars/coffee shops include - Le Grenier, Ethiopic Restaurant, Dio Wine Bar, Redrocks, Bar Elena, Copycat Co., Farmbird, Fare Well (Vegan), The Big Board, Horace and Dickie's (fried fish), The Queen Vic, Sticky Rice, The Pug, Toki Underground (Ramen House), Granville Moore's, Sally's Middle Name, Stable DC, Hill Prince, Bullfrog Bagels on H Street, Maketto, Smith Commons, Biergarten Haus, Bab Korean Fusion, Red Ginger, Indigo, H St Country Club, The Wydown at the Apollo, Frenchie~s Artisan Pastries & Desserts, Dangerously Delicious Pies and much more. All Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.