1250 Maryland Ave NE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:30 PM

1250 Maryland Ave NE

1250 Maryland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Beautiful, South facing English Basement, 1 bed 1 bath basement unit with a lot of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, spacious bedroom, and living area. The kitchen has a lot of storage space, including a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The unit also has access to the backyard. The property is near Lovejoy Park, Kingsman Field, and Sherwood. The closest grocery stores are H Street Organic Market and Whole Foods and is also conveniently located by coffee shops and restaurants.

360 Photo Tour: https://www.rpmdcmetro.com/1250-maryland-ave

Parking: On Street
All Utilities Paid by Tenants.
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

