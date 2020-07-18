1250 Girard Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning clubhouse internet access

Beautiful & HUGE 6 bedrooms 3.5 baths House in Columbia Heights! Currently set up as 6 private bedrooms and 3.5 baths with combined dining/ lounge room. Could be set up as 5 bedrooms with separate living room and dining room and 3.5 baths. Stunning architectural details w/ High Ceilings + Outdoor Deck + Washer/Dryer. Fantastic Columbia Heights Location!



1 year lease. Available furnished or unfurnished. No smoking & No Pets.



1 month's rent security deposit. Application fee. Tenants pay utilities (electric, gas, water & Internet) & professional cleaning.



AREA: 3 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro & Target; walk to the Coupe coffeehouse, restaurants, NEW Whole Foods opening soon at Sherman Ave & W St!!!; Walk to Giant, Yes Organic, Whole Foods @ P Street, Trader Joe's grocery stores, 14th & U St corridor, etc.... Bike share @ end of block!



** Need more space - Adorable 1 bedroom/ 1 bath garden apartment below the House (available furnished or unfurnished) - Inquire if Available to rent!