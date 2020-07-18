All apartments in Washington
1250 Girard Street Northwest

1250 Girard Street Northwest · (703) 864-3153
Location

1250 Girard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$7,500

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful & HUGE 6 bedrooms 3.5 baths House in Columbia Heights!  Currently set up as 6 private bedrooms and 3.5 baths with combined dining/ lounge room.  Could be set up as 5 bedrooms with separate living room and dining room and 3.5 baths.  Stunning architectural details w/ High Ceilings + Outdoor Deck + Washer/Dryer.  Fantastic Columbia Heights Location!

1 year lease.  Available furnished or unfurnished.  No smoking & No Pets.  

1 month's rent security deposit.  Application fee.  Tenants pay utilities (electric, gas, water & Internet) & professional cleaning.

AREA: 3 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro & Target; walk to the Coupe coffeehouse, restaurants, NEW Whole Foods opening soon at Sherman Ave & W St!!!;  Walk to Giant, Yes Organic, Whole Foods @ P Street, Trader Joe's grocery stores, 14th & U St corridor, etc.... Bike share @ end of block!

** Need more space - Adorable 1 bedroom/ 1 bath garden apartment below the House (available furnished or unfurnished) - Inquire if Available to rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Girard Street Northwest have any available units?
1250 Girard Street Northwest has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Girard Street Northwest have?
Some of 1250 Girard Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Girard Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Girard Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Girard Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Girard Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1250 Girard Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1250 Girard Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1250 Girard Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Girard Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Girard Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1250 Girard Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Girard Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1250 Girard Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Girard Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Girard Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
