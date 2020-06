Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The charming 3 level garage townhome filed with natural light sits in the center of everything. Ten minutes from National Harbor and Downtown. This beautiful home features 2 (potentially 3) bedroom and 3.5 bath, hardwood floors in living, dining, kitchen and new carpet through out the bedrooms and basement. With Stainless Steel Appliances. Danbury Station is a great location close to shopping and easy access to 295, 395 & 695.