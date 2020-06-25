All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1249 KENYON STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1249 KENYON STREET NW
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:15 AM

1249 KENYON STREET NW

1249 Kenyon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1249 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This recently purchased 2 bedroom /2 bth with balcony condo home is being offered for rental as owners are OOC for one year for work . They will rent either furnished or unfurnished for one yer starting mid - March

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 KENYON STREET NW have any available units?
1249 KENYON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1249 KENYON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1249 KENYON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 KENYON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1249 KENYON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1249 KENYON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1249 KENYON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1249 KENYON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 KENYON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 KENYON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1249 KENYON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1249 KENYON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1249 KENYON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 KENYON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 KENYON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 KENYON STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 KENYON STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University