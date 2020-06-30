1245 13TH STREET NW

Amenities

1245 13th St NW #903: Fabulous top floor condo w/ 2 finished levels including a main level bedroom/ bath and a top level bedroom and bath (2 full bedrooms and 2 full baths total). Unit features an open floor plan with upgraded kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, large family room windows, laminate flooring, and gorgeous city views. Unit also comes with an underground garage parking space (deeded- P28) and ALL UTLS ARE INCLUDED IN THE CONDO FEE! Building features a community rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of the city and an onsite building manager during the week. Steps to all of the bars/restaurants/shops up 14th, Whole Foods and minutes from down town DC - the location can't be beat! Pets Allowed!!