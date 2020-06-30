All apartments in Washington
1245 13TH STREET NW

1245 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1245 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1245 13th St NW #903: Fabulous top floor condo w/ 2 finished levels including a main level bedroom/ bath and a top level bedroom and bath (2 full bedrooms and 2 full baths total). Unit features an open floor plan with upgraded kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, large family room windows, laminate flooring, and gorgeous city views. Unit also comes with an underground garage parking space (deeded- P28) and ALL UTLS ARE INCLUDED IN THE CONDO FEE! Building features a community rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of the city and an onsite building manager during the week. Steps to all of the bars/restaurants/shops up 14th, Whole Foods and minutes from down town DC - the location can't be beat! Pets Allowed!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 13TH STREET NW have any available units?
1245 13TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 13TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1245 13TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 13TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1245 13TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 13TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 13TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1245 13TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1245 13TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1245 13TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 13TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 13TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1245 13TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1245 13TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1245 13TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 13TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 13TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

