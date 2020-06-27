1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immediately feel at home in this brand new condo full of designer touches and modern convenience. An open concept kitchen and living area creates the perfect entertaining space. Hardwood floors, custom-tiled bathrooms, and Elfa closets combine with sleek finishes to provide a unique urban living experience. North and West facing exposures drench the unit in sunlight, and a private outdoor balcony is the perfect spot for a morning coffee or evening cocktail. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are generously sized and ideal for roommates. The washer/dryer is in-unit and storage is available for an additional charge. Plentiful street parking can be found on tree-lined Shepherd Street or walk a half (0.5) mile to the Petworth metro station. This chic boutique building is located in the heart of Petworth and was completed in 2019. Experience the convenience of being only steps away from many restaurants, bars, grocer options, and public transit. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Application is handled using an online system and is $40 per applicant.