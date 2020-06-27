All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW

1236 Shepherd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1236 Shepherd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immediately feel at home in this brand new condo full of designer touches and modern convenience. An open concept kitchen and living area creates the perfect entertaining space. Hardwood floors, custom-tiled bathrooms, and Elfa closets combine with sleek finishes to provide a unique urban living experience. North and West facing exposures drench the unit in sunlight, and a private outdoor balcony is the perfect spot for a morning coffee or evening cocktail. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are generously sized and ideal for roommates. The washer/dryer is in-unit and storage is available for an additional charge. Plentiful street parking can be found on tree-lined Shepherd Street or walk a half (0.5) mile to the Petworth metro station. This chic boutique building is located in the heart of Petworth and was completed in 2019. Experience the convenience of being only steps away from many restaurants, bars, grocer options, and public transit. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Application is handled using an online system and is $40 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW have any available units?
1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW have?
Some of 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 SHEPHERD STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
