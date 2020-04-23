Amenities

$3,000/ 2br and 2.0 BA Condominium (1234 Eton Court, NW/Georgetown) - This great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is a duplex with bedrooms/baths on the second floor. It is located within walking distance of all the Georgetown shops, restaurants and waterfront. The features include central air, wood floors, washer/dryer, fireplace, kitchen with dishwasher, microwave and double door refrigerator. No pets. Rent is $3000, application fee is $75 and at lease signing please provide one month's rent plus one month's rent for security deposit. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. Contact ppetty@chatel.us for viewing.



(RLNE2256666)