Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1234 Eton Court, NW

1234 Eton Court NW · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Eton Court NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$3,000/ 2br and 2.0 BA Condominium (1234 Eton Court, NW/Georgetown) - This great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is a duplex with bedrooms/baths on the second floor. It is located within walking distance of all the Georgetown shops, restaurants and waterfront. The features include central air, wood floors, washer/dryer, fireplace, kitchen with dishwasher, microwave and double door refrigerator. No pets. Rent is $3000, application fee is $75 and at lease signing please provide one month's rent plus one month's rent for security deposit. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. Contact ppetty@chatel.us for viewing.

(RLNE2256666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Eton Court, NW have any available units?
1234 Eton Court, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Eton Court, NW have?
Some of 1234 Eton Court, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Eton Court, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Eton Court, NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Eton Court, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Eton Court, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1234 Eton Court, NW offer parking?
No, 1234 Eton Court, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1234 Eton Court, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 Eton Court, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Eton Court, NW have a pool?
No, 1234 Eton Court, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Eton Court, NW have accessible units?
No, 1234 Eton Court, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Eton Court, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 Eton Court, NW has units with dishwashers.
