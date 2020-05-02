1224 29TH ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming Georgetown Row Home, 1 block off Wisconsin Ave!! Home is spacious, sun filled and features high ceilings, exposed brick walls, has been freshly painted, gleaming wood floors, wood blinds, bay windows, and exits from the main and lower levels to the front and rear yards. The yard is privacy fenced and has the ability to have 1 car parking by entering through the alley and opening the gate. The rear deck is perfect for enjoying morning coffee or a glass of wine in the evening! Step out your front door to all the fine dining, shopping and entertainment> Lower level can be an au pair suite or inlaw suite. Georgetown has to offer! Show and rent today!