Washington, DC
1224 29TH ST NW
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1224 29TH ST NW

1224 29th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1224 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Georgetown Row Home, 1 block off Wisconsin Ave!! Home is spacious, sun filled and features high ceilings, exposed brick walls, has been freshly painted, gleaming wood floors, wood blinds, bay windows, and exits from the main and lower levels to the front and rear yards. The yard is privacy fenced and has the ability to have 1 car parking by entering through the alley and opening the gate. The rear deck is perfect for enjoying morning coffee or a glass of wine in the evening! Step out your front door to all the fine dining, shopping and entertainment> Lower level can be an au pair suite or inlaw suite. Georgetown has to offer! Show and rent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 29TH ST NW have any available units?
1224 29TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 29TH ST NW have?
Some of 1224 29TH ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 29TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1224 29TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 29TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1224 29TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1224 29TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1224 29TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 1224 29TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 29TH ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 29TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 1224 29TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1224 29TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1224 29TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 29TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 29TH ST NW has units with dishwashers.

