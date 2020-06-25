1223 16th St NE Unit A

Amenities

PRICE DROP!!



BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 1 BR den located in the Trinidad neighborhood of Washington DC. 1 off street parking space included! Close to H St corridor, street cars to Union Station metro, Gallaudet university near by as well as union Market!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR den

- 1 full bath

- 1st floor unit with tons of natural light

- Gas cooking

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Granite Countertops

- Pocket doors

- Shower has rainfall shower head

- 1 off street parking spot included

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Shared backyard with one other unit

- W/D in unit

- Pet friendly ($250 deposit and $50 monthly pet rent)



AVAILABLE NOW!



