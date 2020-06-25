All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1223 16th St NE Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1223 16th St NE Unit A
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

1223 16th St NE Unit A

1223 16th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1223 16th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
PRICE DROP!!

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 1 BR den located in the Trinidad neighborhood of Washington DC. 1 off street parking space included! Close to H St corridor, street cars to Union Station metro, Gallaudet university near by as well as union Market!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR den
- 1 full bath
- 1st floor unit with tons of natural light
- Gas cooking
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Pocket doors
- Shower has rainfall shower head
- 1 off street parking spot included
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Shared backyard with one other unit
- W/D in unit
- Pet friendly ($250 deposit and $50 monthly pet rent)

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE4865453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 16th St NE Unit A have any available units?
1223 16th St NE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 16th St NE Unit A have?
Some of 1223 16th St NE Unit A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 16th St NE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1223 16th St NE Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 16th St NE Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 16th St NE Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1223 16th St NE Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1223 16th St NE Unit A offers parking.
Does 1223 16th St NE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 16th St NE Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 16th St NE Unit A have a pool?
No, 1223 16th St NE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1223 16th St NE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1223 16th St NE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 16th St NE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 16th St NE Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University