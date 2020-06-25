1223 16th St NE Unit A

Amenities
PRICE DROP!!
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 1 BR den located in the Trinidad neighborhood of Washington DC. 1 off street parking space included! Close to H St corridor, street cars to Union Station metro, Gallaudet university near by as well as union Market!
Property Highlights:
- 1 BR den
- 1 full bath
- 1st floor unit with tons of natural light
- Gas cooking
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Pocket doors
- Shower has rainfall shower head
- 1 off street parking spot included
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Shared backyard with one other unit
- W/D in unit
- Pet friendly ($250 deposit and $50 monthly pet rent)
AVAILABLE NOW!
