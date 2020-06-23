1221 Staples Street Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4BD/3.5BA rowhome in Trinidad. Newly renovated home with gourmet kitchen, fenced yard. Finished basement with in-laws suite. Easy access to public transportation and close proximity to shops and more. Small pets only in a case by case basis.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.