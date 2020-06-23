All apartments in Washington
1221 Staples Street Northeast

1221 Staples Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Staples Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4BD/3.5BA rowhome in Trinidad. Newly renovated home with gourmet kitchen, fenced yard. Finished basement with in-laws suite. Easy access to public transportation and close proximity to shops and more. Small pets only in a case by case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Staples Street Northeast have any available units?
1221 Staples Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Staples Street Northeast have?
Some of 1221 Staples Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Staples Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Staples Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Staples Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Staples Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Staples Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Staples Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 1221 Staples Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Staples Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Staples Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1221 Staples Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Staples Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1221 Staples Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Staples Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Staples Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
