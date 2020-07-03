All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270

1221 24th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1221 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This one bedroom apartment with a large den that could accommodate a guest comfortably in a full size bed, is in one of our most requested buildings! Very quiet and spacious in the West End of town and its filled with extras youll appreciate! It has a large living area, a full dining set, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a large flat screen TV, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Queen size bed in the spacious bedroom that is connected to the bathroom. Den offered as a second bedroom with a full size bed, a work space with a small desk, lots of extra closet space, and a Smart TV (does not have cable on this second TV, but does work with wifi and your personal Hulu/YouTube/Netflix/etc. accounts).

Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!

Features:
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen Size
Parking: $350 per month
View:
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly (additional fee)
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Large Den: Yes
Near Metro: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Unit
Garden
Elevator
Gym/Healthclub
Security
Wireless Internet
Great Location
Business Center
Picnic Area w/ BBQ
Lots of Light
Front Desk
Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 have any available units?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 have?
Some of 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 currently offering any rent specials?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 is pet friendly.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 offer parking?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 offers parking.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 have a pool?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 does not have a pool.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 have accessible units?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University