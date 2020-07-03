1221 24th St Nw Unit: 270

Amenities

This one bedroom apartment with a large den that could accommodate a guest comfortably in a full size bed, is in one of our most requested buildings! Very quiet and spacious in the West End of town and its filled with extras youll appreciate! It has a large living area, a full dining set, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a large flat screen TV, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Queen size bed in the spacious bedroom that is connected to the bathroom. Den offered as a second bedroom with a full size bed, a work space with a small desk, lots of extra closet space, and a Smart TV (does not have cable on this second TV, but does work with wifi and your personal Hulu/YouTube/Netflix/etc. accounts).



Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.



Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!



