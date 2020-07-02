1220 Ingraham Street North West

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking ice maker range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Address: 1220 Ingraham Street NW Washington, DC 20011 Market Rent: $2,800 for a 12 Month Lease Tenants Utilities: Tenant Pays All Utilities Parking: Street Parking Pets: YES, Case by Case Status: Available Now! Walk To: Safeway, Yes! Organic Market, Petworth Farmer's Market, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, 7-11, Sala Thai, Homestead, Subway and More! Bike To (20 Mins): Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom / GWU, Downtown DC, National Mall, Brookland / Catholic University, Howard University, Shaw, NoMa, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, and So Much More! Metro Lines 7 Minute Walk to Green and Yellow at Petworth Metro Station, Transfer To: Red, Orange, Blue, Silver Bus Stop 70, 63, 64, H1, H2, H3, H4, H8, 52, 53, 54 Bedrooms: Four Bedrooms Bathrooms: One Bathroom Neighborhood: 16th Street Heights/Brightwood Close By Fort Totten Kitchen: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker, Disposal, & Dishwasher Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Basement Square Footage: 2,04 S