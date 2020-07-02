All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1220 Ingraham Street North West

1220 Ingraham Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Ingraham Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Address: 1220 Ingraham Street NW Washington, DC 20011 Market Rent: $2,800 for a 12 Month Lease Tenants Utilities: Tenant Pays All Utilities Parking: Street Parking Pets: YES, Case by Case Status: Available Now! Walk To: Safeway, Yes! Organic Market, Petworth Farmer's Market, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, 7-11, Sala Thai, Homestead, Subway and More! Bike To (20 Mins): Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom / GWU, Downtown DC, National Mall, Brookland / Catholic University, Howard University, Shaw, NoMa, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, and So Much More! Metro Lines 7 Minute Walk to Green and Yellow at Petworth Metro Station, Transfer To: Red, Orange, Blue, Silver Bus Stop 70, 63, 64, H1, H2, H3, H4, H8, 52, 53, 54 Bedrooms: Four Bedrooms Bathrooms: One Bathroom Neighborhood: 16th Street Heights/Brightwood Close By Fort Totten Kitchen: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker, Disposal, & Dishwasher Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Basement Square Footage: 2,04 S

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Ingraham Street North West have any available units?
1220 Ingraham Street North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Ingraham Street North West have?
Some of 1220 Ingraham Street North West's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Ingraham Street North West currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Ingraham Street North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Ingraham Street North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Ingraham Street North West is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Ingraham Street North West offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Ingraham Street North West offers parking.
Does 1220 Ingraham Street North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Ingraham Street North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Ingraham Street North West have a pool?
No, 1220 Ingraham Street North West does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Ingraham Street North West have accessible units?
No, 1220 Ingraham Street North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Ingraham Street North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Ingraham Street North West has units with dishwashers.

