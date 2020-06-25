1218 18th St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home to 1218 18th St. Valley place SE. Must rent spacious Completed renovated 4 BD/2.5 BA home with off street parking. Open floor plan, large bedrooms and tons of natural light. Includes: Island Kitchen Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances. Back porch with fenced back yard and off-street parking. Fully finished basement. Lots of closet space. Washer and dryer Hardwood floors and carpet

This property is professionally managed by The PMs Of The City. www.thepmsofthecity.com for more information email info@thepmsofthecity.com