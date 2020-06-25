All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1218 18th St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1218 18th St NE
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:37 AM

1218 18th St NE

1218 18th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1218 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home to 1218 18th St. Valley place SE. Must rent spacious Completed renovated 4 BD/2.5 BA home with off street parking. Open floor plan, large bedrooms and tons of natural light. Includes: Island Kitchen Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances. Back porch with fenced back yard and off-street parking. Fully finished basement. Lots of closet space. Washer and dryer Hardwood floors and carpet
This property is professionally managed by The PMs Of The City. www.thepmsofthecity.com for more information email info@thepmsofthecity.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 18th St NE have any available units?
1218 18th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 18th St NE have?
Some of 1218 18th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 18th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1218 18th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 18th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1218 18th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1218 18th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1218 18th St NE offers parking.
Does 1218 18th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 18th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 18th St NE have a pool?
No, 1218 18th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1218 18th St NE have accessible units?
No, 1218 18th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 18th St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 18th St NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University