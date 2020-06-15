All apartments in Washington
1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw

1210 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,990* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,490* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,990* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,790/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom Downtown apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this stylishly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, lovely living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC64)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with pillowtop mattresses, premium linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-24/7 Security
-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Roof Deck
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground apartment is located in Downtown DC and provides easy access to many of DCs most vibrant and bustling neighborhoods. This luxury rental is located a short walk away from Thomas Circle and Logan Circle, and is easily accessible by the McPherson Square Metro Station. Take a stroll through CityCenterDC, one of downtowns hottest new destinations, and enjoy some of the amazing dining options on these lovely blocks of restaurants and ritzy shops and boutiques. Or take a tour of the many nearby museums, including the National Portrait Gallery.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have any available units?
1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have?
Some of 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw offer parking?
No, 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have a pool?
No, 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have accessible units?
No, 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
