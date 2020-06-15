1210 Massachusetts Avenue Nw

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,990* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,490* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,990* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,790/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom Downtown apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this stylishly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, lovely living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC64)



Designed With You In Mind



Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with pillowtop mattresses, premium linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Doorman

-24/7 Security

-Pet Friendly

-Gym

-Roof Deck

-Garden

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished Blueground apartment is located in Downtown DC and provides easy access to many of DCs most vibrant and bustling neighborhoods. This luxury rental is located a short walk away from Thomas Circle and Logan Circle, and is easily accessible by the McPherson Square Metro Station. Take a stroll through CityCenterDC, one of downtowns hottest new destinations, and enjoy some of the amazing dining options on these lovely blocks of restaurants and ritzy shops and boutiques. Or take a tour of the many nearby museums, including the National Portrait Gallery.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.



Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.