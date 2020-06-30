1209 TRENTON PLACE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Tony Williams and The Lease Collection Presents This Gorgeous 3 Level, 3 BD / 3.5 BA Townhome Within Walking Distance From Metro Station. This Home Comes Partially Furnished (Excellent Condition). Each Level comes with its own Full-Bathroom. Features Include: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite CounterTops - Recessed Lighting Throughout - Crown Molding - New Lighting Fixtures - Large Walk In Closets - Washer Dryer In-Unit - Flat Screen TV's in Common Areas - Relaxing Patio Deck /w Grill Furniture - Street, Driveway Garage Parking - And Much Much More...Rental Application: http://u37044.propertymanage.biz/rentals/listings