All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1209 TRENTON PLACE SE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

1209 TRENTON PLACE SE

1209 Trenton Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1209 Trenton Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Tony Williams and The Lease Collection Presents This Gorgeous 3 Level, 3 BD / 3.5 BA Townhome Within Walking Distance From Metro Station. This Home Comes Partially Furnished (Excellent Condition). Each Level comes with its own Full-Bathroom. Features Include: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite CounterTops - Recessed Lighting Throughout - Crown Molding - New Lighting Fixtures - Large Walk In Closets - Washer Dryer In-Unit - Flat Screen TV's in Common Areas - Relaxing Patio Deck /w Grill Furniture - Street, Driveway Garage Parking - And Much Much More...Rental Application: http://u37044.propertymanage.biz/rentals/listings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE have any available units?
1209 TRENTON PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE have?
Some of 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1209 TRENTON PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE offers parking.
Does 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 TRENTON PLACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University