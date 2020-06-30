All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1209 E STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1209 E STREET SE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

1209 E STREET SE

1209 E Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1209 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
MOTIVATED LANDLORD REDUCED TO $3150. READY TO GO! MOVE IN THIS WEEK!Location Location Location The property is conveniently located at 12th and Pensylvania Ave less than 150 feet from the CVS. Less than a mile from the Potomac Avenue Metro. This Charming Rowhouse is full of Character and offers 3 Generous Bedrooms on the Upper Level, 2 Full Bathrooms located on the Upper Level and Basement, Separate Living Room and Dining Room, Plus an Eat-in Kitchen, Fully Finished Basement with a front and a Rear Entrance. This Home does have CENTRAL A/C. Great Rental Property in a Great Location. Adjacent to the Catherine Watkins Elementary School and Watkins Community Recreation Center. MUST SEE!!! MOVE IN READY TODAY!!!! APPYLY ON LINE VIA RENTSPREE.IMPORTANT COVID-19 NOTICE: Seller and listing agent request that all agents and buyers wear booties or remove shoes and not enter with bare feet, wear disinfected gloves and disinfect as they go through home. Do not use ANY of the bathrooms. Do not enter the property if either you or your buyers are experiencing any cold/flu like symptoms or have been exposed to anyone who has or has been tested for COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 E STREET SE have any available units?
1209 E STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1209 E STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1209 E STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 E STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1209 E STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1209 E STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1209 E STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1209 E STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 E STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 E STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1209 E STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1209 E STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1209 E STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 E STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 E STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 E STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1209 E STREET SE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University