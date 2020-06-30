1209 E STREET SE

Amenities

MOTIVATED LANDLORD REDUCED TO $3150. READY TO GO! MOVE IN THIS WEEK!Location Location Location The property is conveniently located at 12th and Pensylvania Ave less than 150 feet from the CVS. Less than a mile from the Potomac Avenue Metro. This Charming Rowhouse is full of Character and offers 3 Generous Bedrooms on the Upper Level, 2 Full Bathrooms located on the Upper Level and Basement, Separate Living Room and Dining Room, Plus an Eat-in Kitchen, Fully Finished Basement with a front and a Rear Entrance. This Home does have CENTRAL A/C. Great Rental Property in a Great Location. Adjacent to the Catherine Watkins Elementary School and Watkins Community Recreation Center. MUST SEE!!! MOVE IN READY TODAY!!!! APPYLY ON LINE VIA RENTSPREE.IMPORTANT COVID-19 NOTICE: Seller and listing agent request that all agents and buyers wear booties or remove shoes and not enter with bare feet, wear disinfected gloves and disinfect as they go through home. Do not use ANY of the bathrooms. Do not enter the property if either you or your buyers are experiencing any cold/flu like symptoms or have been exposed to anyone who has or has been tested for COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.