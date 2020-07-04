1209 13TH STREET NW

Amenities
Every urbanites' dream of modern, industrial living comes true in this 2-story, 1 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex located in the historic district of the Fennessy Lofts in Logan Circle. Occupying the top floors grants you high ceilings and a row of skylights, flooding the spacious layout with natural light onto the beautiful maple hardwood floors. Your kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to the living room, creating a perfect setting to entertain. Your master suite features exposed brick, a full bath and a large walk-in closet. Additional amenities include a stacked washer/dryer and a private locked storage space. Steps away from the hippest restaurants, galleries and nightlife in D.C., as well as a Whole Foods and Metro station, this is truly a rare find.