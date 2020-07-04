All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:45 PM

1209 13TH STREET NW

1209 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1209 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Every urbanites' dream of modern, industrial living comes true in this 2-story, 1 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex located in the historic district of the Fennessy Lofts in Logan Circle. Occupying the top floors grants you high ceilings and a row of skylights, flooding the spacious layout with natural light onto the beautiful maple hardwood floors. Your kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to the living room, creating a perfect setting to entertain. Your master suite features exposed brick, a full bath and a large walk-in closet. Additional amenities include a stacked washer/dryer and a private locked storage space. Steps away from the hippest restaurants, galleries and nightlife in D.C., as well as a Whole Foods and Metro station, this is truly a rare find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 13TH STREET NW have any available units?
1209 13TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 13TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1209 13TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 13TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1209 13TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 13TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1209 13TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1209 13TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1209 13TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1209 13TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 13TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 13TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1209 13TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1209 13TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1209 13TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 13TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 13TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

