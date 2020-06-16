Amenities

1206 D Street NE Available 04/07/20 Gorgeous, Pet-Friendly Rowhome! 10-minutes to H Street! - This is a stunning townhouse in the heart of DCs exciting Capitol Hill neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout the home lead you into the main living space with a gorgeous decorative fireplace, oversized windows, a separate dining area, and large living room. Pass the convenient half bath to the kitchen,

which comes equipped with a gas range and wood cabinetry. Heading out the back door youll find an amazing backyard with ample space to unwind at the end of the day or host friends and family for BBQs!



Head upstairs and check out three sizeable bedrooms and the recently refinished hall bathroom. The master is the largest with amazing windows, exposed brick, and a ceiling fan overhead for those warm summer nights. In-unit washer/dryer rounds out this beautiful home!



Be close to everything you need - including Whole Foods located right on H Street for all your grocery needs. Enjoy everything H ST has to offer - head over to the Queen Vic or Smith Commons for drinks, or grab a quick bite to eat at &Pizza. Feeling indulgent? Enjoy a chili-cheese covered half-smoke at Ben's Chilli Bowl! Wanting a different neighborhood vibe? Walk on down to Eastern Market for fresh food or street vendors!



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Cats and dogs are welcome!



(RLNE5644345)