1204 P St NW Unit 1

Amenities
PRICE DROP!!
PRIME LOCATION, shops, restaurants, bars, you name it, its within walking distance!!
Brand new construction! Spectacular 2 BR 2 Bath condo in the sought after Logan Circle neighborhood. This condo has all the bells and whistles! A MUST SEE!
AVAILABLE NOW!!
Property Highlights:
- Historic home
- Gourmet GE SS kitchen w/ 5 burner gas cooking & high-end bacteria resistance
- Silestone kitchen counter top
- Gorgeous, spa-like bathrooms with double vanities
- Euro tile/fixtures
- W/D in unit
- Indoor gas heating
- Nest heating/AC system
- Back yard amenities and cooking grill
- Street parking
- One block from Whole Foods and all 14th Street bars and restaurants
- Walking distance to Shaw Metro (Green Line)
- Dog friendly, under 15 lbs ($250 nonrefundable fee)
- Great location!
- Owner pays for trash and water. Tenant Pays for Electricity and Gas
Available NOW!!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4599841)