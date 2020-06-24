1204 P St NW Unit 1

Amenities

pet friendly new construction air conditioning hot tub bbq/grill some paid utils

PRICE DROP!!

PRIME LOCATION, shops, restaurants, bars, you name it, its within walking distance!!



Brand new construction! Spectacular 2 BR 2 Bath condo in the sought after Logan Circle neighborhood. This condo has all the bells and whistles! A MUST SEE!

AVAILABLE NOW!!



Property Highlights:



- Historic home

- Gourmet GE SS kitchen w/ 5 burner gas cooking & high-end bacteria resistance

- Silestone kitchen counter top

- Gorgeous, spa-like bathrooms with double vanities

- Euro tile/fixtures

- W/D in unit

- Indoor gas heating

- Nest heating/AC system

- Back yard amenities and cooking grill

- Street parking

- One block from Whole Foods and all 14th Street bars and restaurants

- Walking distance to Shaw Metro (Green Line)

- Dog friendly, under 15 lbs ($250 nonrefundable fee)

- Great location!

- Owner pays for trash and water. Tenant Pays for Electricity and Gas



Available NOW!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4599841)