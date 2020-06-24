All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 28 2019

1204 P St NW Unit 1

1204 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1204 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
hot tub
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
PRICE DROP!!
PRIME LOCATION, shops, restaurants, bars, you name it, its within walking distance!!

Brand new construction! Spectacular 2 BR 2 Bath condo in the sought after Logan Circle neighborhood. This condo has all the bells and whistles! A MUST SEE!
AVAILABLE NOW!!

Property Highlights:

- Historic home
- Gourmet GE SS kitchen w/ 5 burner gas cooking & high-end bacteria resistance
- Silestone kitchen counter top
- Gorgeous, spa-like bathrooms with double vanities
- Euro tile/fixtures
- W/D in unit
- Indoor gas heating
- Nest heating/AC system
- Back yard amenities and cooking grill
- Street parking
- One block from Whole Foods and all 14th Street bars and restaurants
- Walking distance to Shaw Metro (Green Line)
- Dog friendly, under 15 lbs ($250 nonrefundable fee)
- Great location!
- Owner pays for trash and water. Tenant Pays for Electricity and Gas

Available NOW!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4599841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

