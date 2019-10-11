1159 5TH STREET NE

Amenities

Come see this beautiful townhouse in the heart of NoMa, DC. It is located just a block from Union market, four blocks from H street corridor and three blocks from the NoMa metro station on the red line. This charming home is spacious and features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a walkout basement, which can be easily converted into a separate apartment rental or in-law suite. This house is also located just a couple of blocks from Gallaudet University - perfect for students! The house also features a large deck and spacious backyard as well as a private driveway that can fit at least two cars. Don't miss a chance to live in this unique gem centrally located in a red hot neighborhood in DC.