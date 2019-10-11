All apartments in Washington
1159 5TH STREET NE

1159 5th Street NE · No Longer Available
Location

1159 5th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful townhouse in the heart of NoMa, DC. It is located just a block from Union market, four blocks from H street corridor and three blocks from the NoMa metro station on the red line. This charming home is spacious and features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a walkout basement, which can be easily converted into a separate apartment rental or in-law suite. This house is also located just a couple of blocks from Gallaudet University - perfect for students! The house also features a large deck and spacious backyard as well as a private driveway that can fit at least two cars. Don't miss a chance to live in this unique gem centrally located in a red hot neighborhood in DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 5TH STREET NE have any available units?
1159 5TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1159 5TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1159 5TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 5TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1159 5TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1159 5TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1159 5TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1159 5TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1159 5TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 5TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1159 5TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1159 5TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1159 5TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 5TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1159 5TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1159 5TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1159 5TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

