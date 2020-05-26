All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

114 12th Street Ne

114 12th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

114 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This is a sunny row house, 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath. It is luxurious and stylishly furnished just steps from lovely Lincoln Park (a 10-minute walk from the iconic Eastern market and its metro stop, and a 20-minute walk from Union Station). Occupying 1,750 sf over 2 floors, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a huge living room, a built-in washer and dryer and a beautiful custom-built deck with a garden patio and outdoor seating.

Numerous sky lights and large windows make the house an open and light-filled space. The kitchen is stocked with dishes, silverware, and cooking utensils and the bedrooms have linen, blankets, and towels. It has a friendly toilet in the masterbath with a heated seat and built-in bidet.

There is a fantastic stereo system in the living room and TVs in both bedrooms. There is also a garage.

It is perfect for a couple or a family. We will consider pets.

The rent, including garage and utilities (water/sewer and trash are included. Gas, electric, cable and wifi) is $4,100. Water/sewer and trash are included. Gas, electric, cable and wifi are included.

Please contact me if interested

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 12th Street Ne have any available units?
114 12th Street Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 12th Street Ne have?
Some of 114 12th Street Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 12th Street Ne currently offering any rent specials?
114 12th Street Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 12th Street Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 12th Street Ne is pet friendly.
Does 114 12th Street Ne offer parking?
Yes, 114 12th Street Ne offers parking.
Does 114 12th Street Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 12th Street Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 12th Street Ne have a pool?
No, 114 12th Street Ne does not have a pool.
Does 114 12th Street Ne have accessible units?
No, 114 12th Street Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 114 12th Street Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 12th Street Ne does not have units with dishwashers.

