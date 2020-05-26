114 12th Street Ne

Amenities

This is a sunny row house, 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath. It is luxurious and stylishly furnished just steps from lovely Lincoln Park (a 10-minute walk from the iconic Eastern market and its metro stop, and a 20-minute walk from Union Station). Occupying 1,750 sf over 2 floors, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a huge living room, a built-in washer and dryer and a beautiful custom-built deck with a garden patio and outdoor seating.



Numerous sky lights and large windows make the house an open and light-filled space. The kitchen is stocked with dishes, silverware, and cooking utensils and the bedrooms have linen, blankets, and towels. It has a friendly toilet in the masterbath with a heated seat and built-in bidet.



There is a fantastic stereo system in the living room and TVs in both bedrooms. There is also a garage.



It is perfect for a couple or a family. We will consider pets.



The rent, including garage and utilities, is $4,100. Water/sewer, trash, gas, electric, cable and wifi are included.



Please contact me if interested