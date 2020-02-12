All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019

1134 6th St NE #2

1134 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1134 6th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Directly Between Union Market & H St - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath (2 full-size master bedrooms) in this spacious condo with an open floor plan. That has been very well maintained and repainted for you!

Great opportunity to live in one of DC's most dynamic neighborhoods. Walking distance to metro and buses, and the streetcar.

H-street is 3.5 blocks from your front door and Union Market is 2.5 blocks away from you. The new Foods is just 2 blocks away. And more nightlife than we can count is up and down 12 blocks of H St.

Has a washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, private parking space, and a huge deck.

High-efficiency central HVAC installed during the summer for your year-round comfort.

Pets considered on a case by case basis (with additional pet deposit).

Water and Trash included. Tenants only pay electric and cable/internet if desired.

Please email us today to schedule your showing.

(RLNE4478463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 6th St NE #2 have any available units?
1134 6th St NE #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 6th St NE #2 have?
Some of 1134 6th St NE #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 6th St NE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1134 6th St NE #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 6th St NE #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 6th St NE #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1134 6th St NE #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1134 6th St NE #2 does offer parking.
Does 1134 6th St NE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1134 6th St NE #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 6th St NE #2 have a pool?
No, 1134 6th St NE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1134 6th St NE #2 have accessible units?
No, 1134 6th St NE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 6th St NE #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 6th St NE #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
