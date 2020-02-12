1134 6th St NE #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Directly Between Union Market & H St - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath (2 full-size master bedrooms) in this spacious condo with an open floor plan. That has been very well maintained and repainted for you!



Great opportunity to live in one of DC's most dynamic neighborhoods. Walking distance to metro and buses, and the streetcar.



H-street is 3.5 blocks from your front door and Union Market is 2.5 blocks away from you. The new Foods is just 2 blocks away. And more nightlife than we can count is up and down 12 blocks of H St.



Has a washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, private parking space, and a huge deck.



High-efficiency central HVAC installed during the summer for your year-round comfort.



Pets considered on a case by case basis (with additional pet deposit).



Water and Trash included. Tenants only pay electric and cable/internet if desired.



(RLNE4478463)