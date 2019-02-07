1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rental home features hardwood floors throughout and central air conditioning! Main level includes spacious living room, separate dining room with breakfast bar, kitchen with stainless appliances, full bath, and family room/den with built in bookcase leading to fenced yard with porch. Upper level includes master bedroom with large walk in closet, second bedroom, full bath and third bedroom with balcony. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Close to Union Market, NoMa Metro, and across the street from Gallaudet.