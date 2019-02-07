All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE

1131 West Virginia Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1131 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rental home features hardwood floors throughout and central air conditioning! Main level includes spacious living room, separate dining room with breakfast bar, kitchen with stainless appliances, full bath, and family room/den with built in bookcase leading to fenced yard with porch. Upper level includes master bedroom with large walk in closet, second bedroom, full bath and third bedroom with balcony. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Close to Union Market, NoMa Metro, and across the street from Gallaudet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have any available units?
1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
