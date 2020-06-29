All apartments in Washington
1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE
1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE

1127 Holbrook Terrace NE · No Longer Available
Location

1127 Holbrook Terrace NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Gallaudet/ Trinidad/Northeast H Street Corridor - Bright and tastefully renovated 3 level end unit townhome. Minutes to all transportation and walk to shops (15 minute walk tp H Street corridor shops, groceries, restaurants). 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Plenty of sunlight and an open design first floor welcome level to a completely modernized kitchen with granite tops and upgraded Stainless Steel NEW APPLIANCES. Kitchen walks out to a rear porch and a private driveway with a garage door opener and garage door. Available for immediate occupancy. EHO. ONE year minimum Applicant must have a credit score of 650 or higher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have any available units?
1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have?
Some of 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE offers parking.
Does 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have a pool?
No, 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
