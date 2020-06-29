1127 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gallaudet/ Trinidad/Northeast H Street Corridor - Bright and tastefully renovated 3 level end unit townhome. Minutes to all transportation and walk to shops (15 minute walk tp H Street corridor shops, groceries, restaurants). 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Plenty of sunlight and an open design first floor welcome level to a completely modernized kitchen with granite tops and upgraded Stainless Steel NEW APPLIANCES. Kitchen walks out to a rear porch and a private driveway with a garage door opener and garage door. Available for immediate occupancy. EHO. ONE year minimum Applicant must have a credit score of 650 or higher.