1125 G Street Northeast - 1

2 BR/ 2.5 BA Victorian on Capitol Hill! Built in 2007, this home has a gourmet kitchen with granite countertop and island, cherry HW floors, open floor plan, terraced and fenced outdoor space with patio and deck, 1 off street parking spot. Close to Union station, 4 blocks to Supermarket, 1 block to H Street bars/restaurants/trolley, X2 busline, and bike share. Incredible location!

Pets on case by case basis.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.