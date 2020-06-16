1124 25TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the best of City living in this renovated but Oh So Charming & Chic townhouse style condo located in an unbeatable location. Townhouse features living room with wood burning fireplace for cozy evenings spent at home. Kitchen features quartz counter top with stainless steel appliances, natural finished wood floors, Water Works and Kohler bathroom fixtures, LED recessed lighting, Master bedroom & bath complete with custom closet organizers, 2nd bedroom with en suite bathroom and custom closet organizers. Quiet and cozy but convenient. Walk to Foggy Bottom and DuPont Metros, Whole Foods, Georgetown and DuPont. Rent off street parking space for an additional $215.00 per month