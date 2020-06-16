All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:12 PM

1124 25TH STREET NW

1124 25th Street Northwest · (202) 338-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1124 25th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit T2 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy the best of City living in this renovated but Oh So Charming & Chic townhouse style condo located in an unbeatable location. Townhouse features living room with wood burning fireplace for cozy evenings spent at home. Kitchen features quartz counter top with stainless steel appliances, natural finished wood floors, Water Works and Kohler bathroom fixtures, LED recessed lighting, Master bedroom & bath complete with custom closet organizers, 2nd bedroom with en suite bathroom and custom closet organizers. Quiet and cozy but convenient. Walk to Foggy Bottom and DuPont Metros, Whole Foods, Georgetown and DuPont. Rent off street parking space for an additional $215.00 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 25TH STREET NW have any available units?
1124 25TH STREET NW has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 25TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1124 25TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 25TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1124 25TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 25TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1124 25TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1124 25TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1124 25TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 1124 25TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 25TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 25TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1124 25TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1124 25TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1124 25TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 25TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 25TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
