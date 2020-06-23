1122 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

Amenities

6 beds/4 ba row home for rent in Columbia Heights. Features 2 separate living areas with 4 beds/3 baths on top levels and full kitchen and bedroom on lower level with separate entrance. Each living area has full kitchen as well as separate washer and dryer. Convenient 2-car parking garage. Over 3000 sq. ft. of living space, near shops and dining. Showings are by appointment only.Also listed on Craigslist washingtondc.craigslist.org/doc/apa/d/washington-large-6-bedroom-house-for/6807642879.html