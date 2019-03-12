1118 P St Nw

Amenities

Very charming private two bedroom apartment located just off of gorgeous Logan Circle in a beautiful historic Victorian (second floor). This apartment is fully furnished vacant and walking distance to restaurants shops cafes nightlife museums and countless historic landmarks This location is in close proximity to multiple metro stops including a bus line on the block Lots of natural light as this beautiful building is an end unit.



Features comfortably furnished living room with curved screen TV, cable TV with premium channels, and WiFi included in rent. Master Bedroom with queen size bed, flatscreen TV, walk-in closet. The second bedroom also has a queen size bed. Keyless entry code selected by tenant. Extra pillows and high quality linens and towels. Fully equipped kitchen with coffee maker, electric stove, oven, microwave, toaster, dishwasher and all tableware flatware to feel like you are home Separate dining area with seating to comfortably fit six people. Iron and ironing board, luggage rack and hangers In unit washer and dryer Central AC and heating.

Logan Circle is a highly sought after neighborhood due to its unique architecture beautiful landscape and proximity to so many attractions You can easily explore the area on foot or bike Available for rent for any timeframe as long as the dates are available