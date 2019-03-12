All apartments in Washington
1118 P St Nw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1118 P St Nw

1118 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1118 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
key fob access
Very charming private two bedroom apartment located just off of gorgeous Logan Circle in a beautiful historic Victorian (second floor). This apartment is fully furnished vacant and walking distance to restaurants shops cafes nightlife museums and countless historic landmarks This location is in close proximity to multiple metro stops including a bus line on the block Lots of natural light as this beautiful building is an end unit.

Features comfortably furnished living room with curved screen TV, cable TV with premium channels, and WiFi included in rent. Master Bedroom with queen size bed, flatscreen TV, walk-in closet. The second bedroom also has a queen size bed. Keyless entry code selected by tenant. Extra pillows and high quality linens and towels. Fully equipped kitchen with coffee maker, electric stove, oven, microwave, toaster, dishwasher and all tableware flatware to feel like you are home Separate dining area with seating to comfortably fit six people. Iron and ironing board, luggage rack and hangers In unit washer and dryer Central AC and heating.
Logan Circle is a highly sought after neighborhood due to its unique architecture beautiful landscape and proximity to so many attractions You can easily explore the area on foot or bike Available for rent for any timeframe as long as the dates are available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 P St Nw have any available units?
1118 P St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 P St Nw have?
Some of 1118 P St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 P St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1118 P St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 P St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1118 P St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1118 P St Nw offer parking?
No, 1118 P St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1118 P St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 P St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 P St Nw have a pool?
No, 1118 P St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1118 P St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1118 P St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 P St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 P St Nw has units with dishwashers.
