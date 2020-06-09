1114 Abbey PIace NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3BD/2BA home available May 18th in the desirable NoMa area! This wonderful home features beautiful hardwood flooring, kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement suite, and spacious living and dining rooms filled with natural lighting.



A 7 minute walk from NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Ave Metro Station (Red line), and steps from various local restaurants, nightlife, and shopping along Florida Ave and on H Street NE. 95 Walkscore!



Tenant responsible for all utilities. $45 non-refundable application fee. Pet friendly, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



