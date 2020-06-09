All apartments in Washington
1114 Abbey PIace NE

1114 Abbey Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Abbey Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3BD/2BA home available May 18th in the desirable NoMa area! This wonderful home features beautiful hardwood flooring, kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement suite, and spacious living and dining rooms filled with natural lighting.

A 7 minute walk from NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Ave Metro Station (Red line), and steps from various local restaurants, nightlife, and shopping along Florida Ave and on H Street NE. 95 Walkscore!

Tenant responsible for all utilities. $45 non-refundable application fee. Pet friendly, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Amenities: 2 parking spaces, Central A/C, Off-street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

