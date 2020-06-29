All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101

1112 Montello Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Montello Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available March First, 10-months max lease. 6 months min. Rare opportunity to rent a beautiful, fully furnished brand-new condo in close-in Trinidad, walkable to Union Market, NoMa metro, Trader Joe's, and more! ** ALL utilities PLUS Comcast high speed Wi-Fi INCLUDED ** This garden level 1 bed //1 bath condo features nearly 700 sq.ft. of living space; white oak hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows; open-plan high-end kitchen w/ quartz countertops; master bedroom w/ queen bed and lots of storage and TV(!); smart TV in living space - just link your Netflix, Hulu, Amazon accounts and you're ready to go; fully functioning home monitoring system with mobile phone access; and an amazing roof deck with 360-degree city views. Amazing deal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 have any available units?
1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 have?
Some of 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 pet-friendly?
No, 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 offer parking?
Yes, 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 offers parking.
Does 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 have a pool?
No, 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 have accessible units?
No, 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
