1112 MONTELLO AVE NE #101

Available March First, 10-months max lease. 6 months min. Rare opportunity to rent a beautiful, fully furnished brand-new condo in close-in Trinidad, walkable to Union Market, NoMa metro, Trader Joe's, and more! ** ALL utilities PLUS Comcast high speed Wi-Fi INCLUDED ** This garden level 1 bed //1 bath condo features nearly 700 sq.ft. of living space; white oak hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows; open-plan high-end kitchen w/ quartz countertops; master bedroom w/ queen bed and lots of storage and TV(!); smart TV in living space - just link your Netflix, Hulu, Amazon accounts and you're ready to go; fully functioning home monitoring system with mobile phone access; and an amazing roof deck with 360-degree city views. Amazing deal.