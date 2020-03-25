1111 11TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator parking bike storage garage

The Eleven is a quiet condo. The Eleven Condos is a great building to live in featuring a wonderful roof top for a peaceful retreat or to enjoy with friends. You will love this location which is so close to everything. This unit has great light through large bay windows in the open floor plan. The updated kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The entire unit has hardwood floors. Plenty of bike storage in the garage. The building has a concierge M-F to accept packages. There is an additional entrance to the building on 10th Street, just a block away from Blagden Alley. This unit is available now for you to move in. Call, text or email agent with questions 240-620-4783 dengel@towerhillrealty.com