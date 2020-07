Amenities

Furnished one bedroom condo in one of the best downtown locations near City Center, Penn Quarter, Whole Foods, restaurants and museums. This one unit gets lots of sone and has a private balcony with city views just off the living room. The unit features wood flooring, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Assigned parking and storage are included in the rent. No pets.