1109 PENN STREET NE

Contemporary Trinidad Condo Nestled on a quiet street north of the H-street corridor and across the street from Gallaudet University. This newly updated 2nd floor 2bd/1 bath condo features beautiful hardwood floors, brand new backsplash, large skylight, central AC & heat, stainless steel appliances, and washer & dryer. The bathroom features beautiful ceiling to floor tile. For groceries, you'll be able to choose from the nearby Giant, Safeway, Aldi, and Whole Foods on H-Street. Union Market is around the corner featuring Trader Joes, exciting eating opportunities and entertainment options. Security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Water is included. Tenant pays electric.