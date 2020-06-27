All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

1109 PENN STREET NE

1109 Penn Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Penn Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Contemporary Trinidad Condo Nestled on a quiet street north of the H-street corridor and across the street from Gallaudet University. This newly updated 2nd floor 2bd/1 bath condo features beautiful hardwood floors, brand new backsplash, large skylight, central AC & heat, stainless steel appliances, and washer & dryer. The bathroom features beautiful ceiling to floor tile. For groceries, you'll be able to choose from the nearby Giant, Safeway, Aldi, and Whole Foods on H-Street. Union Market is around the corner featuring Trader Joes, exciting eating opportunities and entertainment options. Security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Water is included. Tenant pays electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 PENN STREET NE have any available units?
1109 PENN STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 PENN STREET NE have?
Some of 1109 PENN STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 PENN STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1109 PENN STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 PENN STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1109 PENN STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1109 PENN STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1109 PENN STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1109 PENN STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 PENN STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 PENN STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1109 PENN STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1109 PENN STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1109 PENN STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 PENN STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 PENN STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
