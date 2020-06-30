All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1106 Massachusetts Ave NW

1106 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
gym
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
2BR, 1320sq ft available now

furnished
apartment
w/d in unit
no smoking
off-street parking
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

A great, classic (think French doors) furnished 2BR in Adams Morgan neighborhood (cross street Harvard and 16th NW). About 5 minute walk to the National Zoo and Rock creek park. About 30 mins walk to the Whitehouse or get there in 7 mins by 5 different buses at the end of the block or the metro which is 2 blocks away. The apartment is 2 blocks from restaurants, bars, shops, starbucks, and washington sports club gym.The metro is 2 blocks away (green & yellow lines) S1, S2, S4, S9, 42 and Circulator stop almost in front of our building. World Bank/IMF bus directly outside.

Gym in building and laundry in unit, dishwasher in unit.

Linen, flatware and all kitchen utensils, etc., Cable and wifi all included. Queen-size Tempurpedic mattress.

Walking score of 98. Walk 2 blocks to Target, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Giant, CVS, 7-11and about 15 minute to Whole Foods.

Secure Access Building

6 month minimum term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW have any available units?
1106 Massachusetts Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW have?
Some of 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Massachusetts Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW offers parking.
Does 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Massachusetts Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

