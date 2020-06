Amenities

Exciting opportunity to lease a rarely available two level, 2 BRs with 2.5 BA's luxury condo in the heart of Georgetown. 1,326 Sq Ft with hardwood floors, abundant natural sunlight throughout. Steam shower, remodeled kitchen and assigned garage parking, on site pool. Pets are not allowed. Turn right to the Waterfront and left to all the attractions of M St.