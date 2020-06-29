All apartments in Washington
1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW
1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW

1042 Paper Mill Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

1042 Paper Mill Ct NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Enjoy living in the fashionable Georgetown Paper Mill townhouses with this 2 level, two-bedroom, one-bathroom property! This home features an in-unit washer and dryer and an open kitchen! Just a few blocks from all of the entertainment and shops Georgetown is known for is this beautifully quaint, flower-lined townhome community. Step outside into a courtyard filled with different plants and flowers as you make the quick walk up to Enjoy a night on the town with the Georgetown Waterfront, and the bustling nightlife the neighborhood is known for is just minutes from your front door! Step outside into a courtyard filled with different plants and flowers as you make the quick walk up to Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW, where numerous bus lines provide easy access to other parts of the city, Maryland, and Virginia, making this the ideal location! Pets allowed on a case by case basis, available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW have any available units?
1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW is pet friendly.
Does 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW offer parking?
No, 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW does not offer parking.
Does 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW have a pool?
No, 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW does not have a pool.
Does 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW does not have units with air conditioning.
