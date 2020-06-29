1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Enjoy living in the fashionable Georgetown Paper Mill townhouses with this 2 level, two-bedroom, one-bathroom property! This home features an in-unit washer and dryer and an open kitchen! Just a few blocks from all of the entertainment and shops Georgetown is known for is this beautifully quaint, flower-lined townhome community. Step outside into a courtyard filled with different plants and flowers as you make the quick walk up to Enjoy a night on the town with the Georgetown Waterfront, and the bustling nightlife the neighborhood is known for is just minutes from your front door! Step outside into a courtyard filled with different plants and flowers as you make the quick walk up to Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW, where numerous bus lines provide easy access to other parts of the city, Maryland, and Virginia, making this the ideal location! Pets allowed on a case by case basis, available for immediate occupancy.