1042 PAPER MILL COURT NW

Amenities
Enjoy living in the fashionable Georgetown Paper Mill townhouses with this 2 level, two-bedroom, one-bathroom property! This home features an in-unit washer and dryer and an open kitchen! Just a few blocks from all of the entertainment and shops Georgetown is known for is this beautifully quaint, flower-lined townhome community. Step outside into a courtyard filled with different plants and flowers as you make the quick walk up to Enjoy a night on the town with the Georgetown Waterfront, and the bustling nightlife the neighborhood is known for is just minutes from your front door! Step outside into a courtyard filled with different plants and flowers as you make the quick walk up to Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW, where numerous bus lines provide easy access to other parts of the city, Maryland, and Virginia, making this the ideal location! Pets allowed on a case by case basis, available for immediate occupancy.